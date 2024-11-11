SBS Medianet in Korea Acquires More Ikegami UHK-X700 4K Cameras

SEOUL—Korean cable television network SBS Medianet has expanded its production base with the purchase of additional Ikegami UHK-X700 cameras for live coverage of a major golf tournament. SBS Medianet has invested in a total of 32 UHK-X700 camera chains during 2024.

The cameras were chosen for their high video quality and versatility including the ability to perform efficiently and effectively in outdoor live broadcasting conditions. Ikegami’s Korean distributor, Dong Hwa AV, negotiated the sales.

SBS Medianet, located at Mapo-gu, western Seoul, commenced operations in 1999. An affiliate of SBS Media Group, it operates seven channels and transmits a variety of popular programs in genres such as entertainment, music, sports and lifestyle. With its wide variety of content, SBS Medianet has played an important role in the development of the Korean entertainment industry.

Ikegami UHK-X700 cameras allow users to operate at 4K-UHD, 1080p or 1080i resolution in standard dynamic range or high dynamic range and standard or wide color gamut. Content can be mastered in full 4K-UHD to ensure a long commercial lifetime for high-budget productions. The cameras can also be operated in multi-format workflows, the companies reported.

Designed for studio or outdoor applications, UHK-X700 cameras each incorporate three 2/3-inch CMOS 4K sensors with a global shutter which provides freedom from rolling-shutter distortion and flash-banding artifacts. The camera is uniformly balanced and has a low center of gravity to ensure easy operation on a pedestal, tripod or shoulder.

Core of the Ikegami UHK-X700’s electronics is an ASIC chip which encapsulates a wide range of high-grade video processing functions into ultra-compact component dimensions. Optional high frame-rate shooting at up to 2x speed in 4K or up to 8x speed in HD can be performed via the BSX-100 base station for applications such as capturing fast motion in sport or stage events.

The UHK-X700/BSX-100 combination allows cameras to be securely linked up to 3 km from their operating location, including power to the camera head. Simultaneous output in HD SDR and UHD HDR video formats is supported, including mixed sources. 4K-UHD video is available as a 12G-SDI feed directly from the camera head, enabling the UHK-X700 to be integrated into a wireless system.

SBS Medianet has used many Ikegami products in the past. In addition to the stability and durability of these cameras, the compatibility of each piece of equipment and Ikegami’s extensive technical support were factors in its choice, the two companies reported.