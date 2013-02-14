SBE Puts Membership Directory Online

INDIANAPOLIS -- For the first time, the SBE has put its Membership Directory and Buyer’s Guide online.



The Society of Broadcast Engineers published this directory in paper form since 1995, according to an article in The Signal newsletter.



Because listings now can be updated immediately, it is “the most accurate SBE directory ever,” according to the society.



The directory contains member and chapter roster search, a chapter locator, an alphabetical listing of suppliers and a classified section searchable by services and products.



Like the print version, the online service includes a list of members who advertise as contract or consulting engineers.



Member and chapter searches can only be accessed by SBE members via password.