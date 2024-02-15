SBE Announces Plans for 2024 NAB Show

The Society of Broadcast Engineers will be celebrating its 60th anniversary at the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 14-17.

Kicking things off is the organizations annual SBE Ennes Workshop at the NAB Show, April 12-13. The SBE Ennes Workshop features two separate educational tracks: RF 101 Boot Camp and Media-Over IP Essentials. Attendees can register for one or the other via the NAB Show website. Both will be held in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.

The highlight of the SBE activities at the convention will be the annual Membership Meeting and Member Reception both held on April 15. In addition to updates about the Society's activities and programs to its members, the meeting will also highlight the SBE's 60 years since its founding. Member accomplishments are also recognized at the meeting, which is followed by a reception and prize drawings for attendees.

(Image credit: SBE)

SBE's booth in the West Hall (W4732) will be open Sunday through Wednesday of the convention. The booth is an ideal place to meet the elected leaders and staff of the SBE, and peruse books from the SBE Bookstore and SBE merchandise from the SBE Store. The SBE will also hold a daily prize drawing, so visitors are urged to drop a business card at the booth each day for a chance to win a gift card.

The SBE will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors on April 13. Complete details on all the SBE events are posted at sbe.org/sbe-2024-nab-show/.