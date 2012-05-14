SBE announces new engineering networking certification

The Society of Broadcast Engineers last month announced a new engineering certification for broadcast engineers who work closely with networking.

The new certification is known as Certified Broadcast Networking Engineer (CBNE), an advanced level of engineering certification that exceeds the complexity of the Certified Broadcast Networking Technologist (CBNT) certification.

According to an SBE announcement, the new certification does not replace CBNT certification. Rather, CBNT is now seen as a certification for those taking an entry-level networking position.

To qualify for CBNE certification exam, five years of broadcast engineering experience are required. The first CBNE exams will be held June 1-11 by local SBE chapters. The test includes 50 multiple choice questions and an essay question.