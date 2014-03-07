Saudi Arabian Ministry of Higher Education Outfits Broadcast Studio with Grass Valley

HILLSBORO, ORE.—The Ministry of Higher Education in Saudi Arabia is installing a completely new Educational Broadcast Studio with high-definition camera, switcher, and router technology from Grass Valley. This announcement builds upon an existing relationship that began last year when Grass Valley supplied MOHE with an end-to-end workflow solution for the Ministry’s first outside broadcasting van. For equipment implementation into its studio, MOHE will be working with regional system integrator First Gulf Co.



MOHE is the authority for post-secondary education in Saudi Arabia, with the mission to help people in the region fulfill their potential through its study programs. Grass Valley provided MOHE with a number of flexible solutions, including six LDK 8000 Elite cameras, a 2 M/E Karrera Video Production Center switcher, a Trinix NXT 64x64 digital video routing switcher with integrated multiviewer, and a Jupiter™ routing switcher control solution.





