Satellite Update – Sept. 8, 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00805:
- • The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, an application from Satellite CD Radio LLC to modify its authorization for FM-6 in the Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS) to operate at 116.15 degrees west longitude (WL) instead of the previously authorized location of 115.2 degrees WL. Satellite CD Radio also received authorization to conduct in-orbit testing of FM-6 at 120.50 degrees WL for 30 days, commencing 12 days following launch and with authority to use specified frequencies in the SDARS 2.3 GHz and 7.0 GHz bands to support telemetry, tracking and telecommand operations necessary for the testing, and to relocate FM-6 to 116.15 degrees WL after in-orbit testing is completed. SDARS operations are authorized in the 2320-2332.5 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 7050.5-7072.5 MHz (Earth-to-space).
- • 95 Licensee Subsidiary LLC was granted authority to construct, launch and operate a 17/24 GHz Broadcasting Satellite Service (BSS) space station at 95.15 degrees WL, offset 0.15 degrees from the 95 degree WL location specified in Appendix F to the 17/24 GHz BSS Report and Order. Operation is authorized in the 17.3-17/9 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 24.75-25.25 GHz (Earth-to-space) bands. Operation in the 17.7-17.8 GHz (space-to-Earth) band is limited to international service only. Operation is allowed at full power and with full interference protection.
- • The FCC dismissed two Letters of Intent as premature. Both Letters sought to use a Ka-band satellite at 97.1 degrees WL licensed to the United Kingdom to access the U. S. market. One was filed by Hughes Network Systems, LLC and the other by Inmarsat Hawaii, Inc.
