Satellite Update – Sept. 29, 2011

•The FCC's International Bureau, Satellite Division, granted SES Americom's application to modify its authorization for AMC-4 at 67 degrees west longitude (WL) to allow operation with a 0.1. degree change in the azimuth of the satellite's North American Ku-band beam from the orientation previously authorized. AMC-4 provides direct to home fixed satellite and fixed satellite services using 11.45-11.7 GHz and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 13.75-14.0 GHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).

•Intelsat License LCC received special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days, commencing September 23, to conduct telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) operations necessary to drift Intelsat 702 from 50.0 degrees east longitude (EL) to 47.5 degrees EL using specified C-band frequencies. Once at 47.5 degrees EL, Intelsat is authorized to operate at that location on a temporary basis using 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 MHz (Earth-to-space) and 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) in accordance with ITU filings of the German Administration. Intelsat was also granted a 30 day STA to operate at 50 degrees WL providing fixed satellite services using the above frequency bands in accordance with ITU filings of the Turkish Administration.

•DISH Operating LLC was granted STA for 180 days to continue to operate EchoStar 7 at 118.8 degrees WL using DBS channels 1-21.

•The FCC granted DG Consents Sub, Inc, STA for 60 days to continue to operate its QuickBird Earth Exploration Satellite Service space station at an orbital altitude of 482 km instead of an altitude of 450 km, which was previously authorized.



The only applications listed in FCC Report SAT-00809 were requests from Sirius XM Radio, Inc. and XM Radio LLC to extend special temporary authority for Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS) terrestrial repeaters at power levels of less than 12,000 watts at various locations throughout the United States using frequencies in the 2320-2345 MHz bands allocated exclusively to the use of SDARS.



