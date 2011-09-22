Satellite Update – Sept. 22, 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00807:
- •EchoStar Corporation requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to continue to operate EchoStar 5 at 61.55 degrees west longitude (WL) providing Direct Broadcast Satellite Service (DBS) over channels 23 and 24.
From FCC Report SAT-00808:
- •The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted SES Americom's request to modify its license for AMC-5 to permit telemetry, tracking and telecommand operations (TT&C) using the specified Ku-band frequencies necessary to relocate AMC-5 from 79.05 degrees WL to 79.10 degrees WL and to maintain it at that location as in in-orbit spare. SES Americom did not request and was not granted authority to activate the conventional Ku-band communications payload of AMC-5 at 79.10 degrees WL as part of the license modification.
- •Intelsat License LLC received STA to continue to conduct TT&C with Intelsat 603 and to continue to provide Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) from 11.5 degrees east longitude for a period of 180 days. Authorized frequency bands include the conventional C-band and 10950-11200 MHz and 11450-11700 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 14000-14500 MHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is authorized on specified C-band frequencies.
- •MSV International LLC surrendered its authorization to operate a space station at 63.5 degrees WL. The Ku-band feeder link frequencies 10.7-10.95 GHz, 11.2-11.45 GHz and 12.75-13.35 GHz previously assigned to MSV at this location became available for reassignment at 2 PM EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2011 on a first-come, first-served basis. The L-band spectrum frequencies on the surrendered authorization are not available for reassignment.
