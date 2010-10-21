Satellite Update - Oct. 21, 2010



From FCC Report SAT-00729



•Sirius XM Radio has requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to continue to operate six Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS) terrestrial repeaters at various locations throughout the United States with EIRP up to 2000 watts using the 2320-2345 MHz SDARS frequency band.

•The FCC Granted XM Radio's application to move XM-4 to the 115.25 degree west longitude (WL) orbital location and to operate it there using the 2332.5-2345 MHz and 7025-7075 MHz frequency bands.

•Dish Operating LLC received STA for 180 days to continue to operate EchoStar 7 using its authorized DBS channels 1-21 at 118.8 degrees WL. EchoStar Corporation received STA to conduct telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C) necessary to operate EchoStar 3 at 61.45 degrees WL as an in-orbit spare.

•Lockheed Martin was granted STA for 30 days to continue to operate LM-RPS1 outside its previously authorized +/- 0.05 degree north/south and east/west station-keeping box.



For information on these and non-technical FCC International Bureau satellite division actions not listed here see FCC Report SAT-00728



