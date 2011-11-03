Satellite Update – Nov. 3, 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00817:
- •SES Americom requested modification of its authority for AMC-5 to allow it to provide fixed satellite service (FSS), including direct-to-home services, using the 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands from 80.9 degrees west longitude (WL) instead of its currently assigned location at 79 degrees WL. SES Americom also asked for authority to operate telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) functions in these bands to maintain AMC-5 at 80.9 degrees.
From FCC Report SAT-00818:
- •The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted a request from DIRECTV Enterprises to modify the license for DirecTV RB-1, operating in the Broadcasting Satellite Service (BSS) using 17.3-17.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 24.75-25.15 GHz (Earth-to-space) to expand its coverage area to include Puerto Rico and to change its orbital location from 99.175 degrees WL to 99.235 degrees WL. The Satellite Division also allowed DirecTV to expand the coverage area of DirecTV RB-2 operating in the same bands to include Puerto Rico.
- •On Oct. 21, 2011 the Satellite Division granted special temporary authority (STA) to ViaSat for 60 days to conduct in-orbit testing of ViaSat 1 at 109.2 degrees WL using 28.1-29.1 GHz and 29.5-30.0 GHz frequency bands (Earth-to-space) and 18.3-19.3 GHz and 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth). The FCC also modified ViaSat 1's call sign from S2830 to S2747.
