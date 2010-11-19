Satellite Update - Nov. 18, 2010
From FCC Report SAT-00737:
- • PanAmSat filed a request to retain authority to operate in the 11.7-12.2 GHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz bands at a nominal 43 degree west longitude (WL) orbital location. PanAmSat previously operated Intelsat 3R at that location but moved it to another location in Aug., 2010. PanAmSat intends to relocate Intelsat 9 at the 43 degree WL location in fall 2012 when Intelsat launched Intelsat 21 into Intelsat 9's current location.
- • Sirius XM Radio requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to operate six satellite digital audio radio service (SDARS) terrestrial repeaters at EIRP levels up to 12,000 watts in various locations throughout the Unites States. Three repeaters will operate in the 2320-2332.5 MHz SDARS band and the others in the 2332.5-2345 MHz SDARS band.
From FCC Report SAT-00736:
- • The FCC granted, with conditions, an application from LightSquared Subsidiary LLC to modify its authorization to operate SkyTerra-1 at 101.3 degrees WL by extending the deadline for launch and commencement of operations from May 2010 to Jan. 31, 2011. SkyTerra-1 was successfully launched this week. The FCC also granted LightSquared's request to modify its authorization to operate MSAT-2 by extending the license term until Dec. 31, 2011 and authorizing use of 11.7005 GHz, 11.701 GHz, 14.005 GHz and 14.499 GHz for telemetry, tracking and telecommand operations necessary to drift MSAT-2 to 103.3 degrees WL. During the move and at 103.3 degrees, Lightsquared is authorized to use the 1530-1544/1545-1559 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 1631.5-1645.5/1646.5-1660.5 MHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands for links with mobile terminals. The 10.75-10.95 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 13.0-13.15 GHz and 13.20-13.25 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands were authorized for feeder link operations
- • Intelsat received STA to continue to conduct telemetry, tracking and telecommand operations using specified C-band frequencies necessary to drift C- and Ku-band Intelsat 706 to the 72.1 degree east longitude orbital location and to temporarily provide fixed satellite service from that location using the 3700-4200 MHz, 10950-11200 MHz, 11450-11700 MHz, and 12500-12750 MHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14000-14500 MHz (Earth-to-space).
- • XM Radio's application to operate SDARS satellite XM-2 as an in-orbit spare at 11.5.25 degrees WL was granted, along with authority to conduct telemetry, tracking and telecommand operations in the 2332.5-2345 MHz and 7025-7075 MHz frequency bands necessary to relocate it to that location and to maintain it there.
