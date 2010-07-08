Satellite Update - July 8, 2010
From FCC Report SAT-00703 [PDF]:
- •DISH Operating LLC filed an application to move EchoStar 7 from 118.9 degrees west longitude (WL) to 118.8 degrees WL.
- •Intelsat North America LLC requested permission to move Intelsat 706 from 54.85 degrees east longitude (EL) to 72.1 degrees EL. The application indicated Intelsat also sought permission to operate Intelsat 706 at 72.1 degrees EL using conventional C-band frequencies plus the 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, 12.5-12.75 GHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz band (Earth-to-space).
- •SES Americom wants to move AMC-4 from 101 degrees WL to 67 degrees WL and operate it at that location using conventional Ku-band frequencies and extended Ku-band frequencies of 11.45-11.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 13.75-14.0 GHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry carriers would be in the conventional Ku-band and a telecommand carrier would be in the conventional C-band.
- •Intelsat North America requested STA for 180 days to operate certain C-band and Ku-band frequencies on the Intelsat 603 satellite at 11.5 degrees EL and to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) from that location using conventional C-bands and 10950-11200 MHz and 11450-11700 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 14000-14500 MHz (Earth-to-space). Intelsat also requested permission for telemetry, tracking and telecommand using specified frequencies in the conventional C-band.
- •Pegasus Development DBS Corporation requested amendment of its pending application to construct, launch and operate a 17/24 GHz broadcasting satellite service (BSS) satellite at 95 degrees WL. Pegasus supplements its orbital mitigation compliance showing by providing an assessment of feasibility for measures to resolve physical coordination issues with the SPACEWAY 3 and Galaxy 3C satellites located near 95 degrees WL.
- •Sirius XM Radio requested special temporary authority (STA) to continue to operate satellite digital audio radio service (SDARS) terrestrial repeaters with an EIRP up to 2000 watts (average) at various locations throughout the U.S. using the 2320-2345 MHz band.
From FCC Report SAT-00704 [PDF]:
- •The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted PanAmSat Licensee Corporation's request for special temporary authority (STA) for 90 days beginning June 25, 2010, to conduct telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) necessary to move the C- and Ku-band Intelsat 2 satellite from 169.10 degrees EL to 157 degrees EL and to maintain it at that location. The Satellite Division deferred action on PanAmSat's request to operate the Intelsat 2 communications payload at that location.
- •DISH Operating LLC received STA for 180 days effective June 30, 2010 to operate EchoStar 1 at 77.15 degrees WL using the 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-.17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands on a non-harmful interference basis.
- •Intelsat North America LLC was granted STA for 90 days starting July 1, 2010 to conduct TT&C operations with Intelsat 603 and to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) temporarily using certain C- and Ku-band frequencies from 11.5 degrees EL.
- •SES Americom received STA for 30 days to conduct TT&C operations necessary to drift Satcom C-3 to 79.15 degrees WL and maintain it at that location.
- •The Satellite Division granted Sirius XM Radio's request to operate two terrestrial repeaters with an EIRP up of to 2000 watts each in Baltimore, Maryland, for a period of 60 days using the 2320-2345 MHz SDARS band.
