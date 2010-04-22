Satellite Update - April 22, 2010



Since last week's RF Report, I have found no new information on the loss of control of the Galaxy 15 satellite and the transfer of its traffic to Galaxy 12 except for this note in FCC Report SAT-00682 [PDF] listing actions taken by the International Bureau:



• On April 9, the FCC granted special temporary authority (STA) to PanAmSat Licensee Corp for 30 days to conduct telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) operations necessary to drift Galaxy 12 from 129.0 degrees west longitude (WL) to 133.3 degrees WL and to drift it back to 133.0 degrees WL. PanAmSat was authorized to operate C-band transponders on Galaxy 12 at 133.3 degrees WL, during the drift between 133.3 degrees WL and 133.0 degrees WL, and while located at the 133.0 degree WL orbital position.

• The FCC granted, in part, PanAmSat's request for STA to operate Galaxy 15 outside the +/- 0.05 degree east/west station keeping box previously authorized. The FCC authorized TT&C communication with Galaxy 15 outside the box for 30 days and operation of the C-band communications payload for 14 days. The FCC denied PanAmSat's request to operate the communications payload for up to 30 days was denied.

• Lockheed Martin operates the WAAS GPS payload (LM-RPS1) on Galaxy 15. It was granted an STA to operate outside the +/- 0.05 degree north/south and east/west station-keeping boxes previously authorized.



In other satellite news, the FCC listed the following applications as accepted for filing (from FCC Report SAT-00681) [PDF]):



• EchoStar Corporation requested modification of its DBS authorization to relocate EchoStar 12 to 61.35 degrees WL.

• Dish Operating LLC requested relocation of its EchoStar 7 DBS satellite from its authorized location at 118.9 degrees WL to 118.8 degrees WL.

• Sirius XM Radio requested STA to continue to operate, for 180 days, terrestrial repeaters with an EIRP of up to 2000 watts at specified locations throughout the U.S. using the 2320-2345 MHz Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS) band.



From FCC Report SAT-00679 [PDF]:



• Time constraints during NAB last week prevented me from listing FCC satellite applications and actions released the Friday before NAB. Filings during that period included a request from EchoStar Corporation for STA to operate EchoStar 8 in the 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands from 77 degrees WL for an additional 180 days.

• XM Radio requested STA for an additional 180 days to provide emergency radio programming in Haiti from the Sirius satellite network in support of relief efforts following the recent earthquake.



From FCC Report SAT-00680 [PDF]:

