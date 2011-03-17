Santa Cruz PEG channel producer builds HD truck for remotes

Community Television (CTV) of Santa Cruz County, the producer of the community’s public, education and government (PEG) access channels serving 75,000 households in Santa Cruz County, CA, has launched a new HD video production truck to provide broadcast-quality coverage of high school sports, youth athletics and local cultural events.

At the heart of the new 1080i truck is a Broadcast Pix Granite 1000 live video production system. Since it hit the road in December, the converted 33ft Ford motor coach has been used extensively to cover Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League (SCCAL) high school basketball and soccer games and championships, Monterey Bay League boys’ soccer and other sporting events. CTV uses its truck to produce an average of three hours of programming each week, which is carried by three local cable systems and is available on its website.

The truck also features four new Hitachi Z-HD5000 EFP HD cameras, a Datavideo HDR-50 hard drive video recorder, NewTek 3PLAY multichannel slow-motion replay system, Mackie Onyx 32.4 audio mixer and ZOOM R16 digital multitrack audio recorder.