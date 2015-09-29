Samsung, LG, Contributed Technology to ATSC 3.0 Candidate Standard

SEOUL and WASHINGTON—(LG statement added 5:31 p.m. ET) Samsung and LG are among the companies that contributed technologies to the broadcast transmission scheme elevated this morning to Candidate Standard status by the Advanced Television Systems Committee for ATSC 3.0, its advanced TV distribution methodology. The “Physical Layer”—the foundation of the full ATSC 3.0 standard now in development—was announced as a Candidate Standard today.



According to The Korea Times, Samsung contributed“ low density parity check (LDPC) and non-uniform check (NUC)” technology. LDPC is said to restore video data lost during transmission, and NUC “optimizes high-quality video to fit different transmission environments,” the news outlet said.



“Based on the adoption of our technologies as candidate standards, we pledge to lead the development of generic technologies required for next-generation UHD broadcasting by pushing for cooperation with broadcasters in Korea and the United States,” Kim Chang-yong, head of the Samsung DMC Research and Development Center, told The Korea Times.



In a statement issued after the initial publication of this article, LG Electronics senior vice president and president of Zenith R&D Labs, Dr. Jong Kim, said LG contributed a “majority” of the technology to the Physical Layer Candidate Standard.



“LG technology is behind the majority of the elements of the Physical Layer transmission system. In fact, our technology is part of at least 10 of the 15 building blocks of the new Candidate Standard,” he said.



LG said its contributions cover the scrambler, forward error correction, bit interlever, mapper, MIMO, time interleaver, OFDM framer, frequency interleaver, pilot and tone reserve and guard interval.



For its part, Samsung also was integral in the development of the so-called “bootstrap signal” portion of the standard that was elevated to Candidate Standard status last May. ( See “ATSC 3.0 Bootstrap Signal Becomes Candidate Standard.”) Sinclair Broadcasting Group and the members of the Pearl TV station consortium were also involved in the development and testing of the bootstrap technology that is now part of the physical layer Candidate Standard, according to ONE Media, Sinclair’s venture partner.



“The features of the approved Physical Layer include many of those developed by ONE Media and supported by other broadcasters and equipment manufacturers including notably the Pearl TV consortium of broadcast companies and the largest global television manufacturer, Samsung,” Arlington, Va.-based ONE Media said in a statement.



“This is a significant milestone in the adoption of a revolutionary advancement in broadcast technology,” stated Mark Aitken, Vice President for Advanced Technology with Sinclair Broadcast Group, ONE Media’s venture partner, in the same statement. “By voting to send all aspects of the Physical Layer to Candidate Standard, the ATSC has validated our long-held vision of an IP-based, robust, mobile, dynamic and adaptable transmission standard, allowing us to thrive in the vast ocean of the Internet. We congratulate the ATSC for remarkably quick progress in moving us forward.”



ONE Media described the Physical Layer technology as follows:

“The Physical Layer is the essential core of the new ATSC 3.0 standard and serves as the universal entry point that allows all receiver devices to process and decode information. Using the new standard, broadcasters will now be able to provide robust, mobile, ultra-high definition video and enhanced, immersive audio with geo-targeted programming and advertising, advanced emergency alert functions and single frequency networks to help preserve repeater and translator service. Importantly, it also allows broadcasters to innovate with new non-programming opportunities including everything from distance learning, industry-specific mass data distribution and the backbone of the Internet of Things.”



ONE Media said that with the elevation of the Physical Layer technology to ATSC Candidate Standard, manufacturers can now start designing to the 3.0 standard.



“This includes portable tablets, home gateway devices and new transmitters.”



TV Technology has a pending inquiry with ATSC for further information on the Candidate Standard and the continuing process.



