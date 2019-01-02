Samsung Launches 'RemoteAccess' to Connect Devices to its Smart TVs

Samsung has launched “Remote Access,” a new feature the company says will be available on its Smart TV lineups starting this year. The Remote Access feature will allow consumers to remotely control compatible programs and apps on their PCs, tablets and smartphones through their Samsung Smart TV.

With Remote Access, input devices, including keyboards, can be connected to a Samsung Smart TV; without a separate HDMI cable connection, users can remotely access a PC in their room through the TV in their living room to perform various tasks including surfing the web or playing games from their TV’s screen using a connected keyboard and mouse.

Remote Access allows users to directly control their devices connected to a TV with a keyboard and mouse in addition to simply displaying the content on a larger screen. Additionally, web browser-based cloud office service can be accessed through Remote Access, so users can now access files and work on documents from their Smart TVs.

Samsung has partnered with enterprise software provider VMwareRemote Access on developing VMware Horizon for consumer applications.

To address security concerns surrounding wireless connectivity and cloud services, Samsung has integrated its proprietary Knox security technology into its Remote Access features. Embedded in Samsung’s Smart TV lineup since 2015, Knox is supported with regular firmware updates for continuous protection. Knox has been certified by Common Criteria for its security performance and is the only security solution in the TV industry to receive this certification.