Saltbox TV Chooses Bitcentral Powr.TV Platform

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–Saltbox TV, a content studio and online platform for older adults, has selected Bitcentral to help its audience enjoy a rich user experience using the company’s Powr.tv platform to deliver an intuitive user experience with important accessibility features, including the ability to increase font size and a brightly colored user interface.

Saltbox will use Bitcentral’s Powr.tv platform to distribute many types of services and reach a variety of platforms, including Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku, and lifestyle services enjoyed by its niche audience, such as the the LG Independa health hub, iN2L and Sirona TV, Bitcentral said.

Launched in March 2020, Saltbox TV delivers entertainment to quarantined older communities in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York. Its content offering for older adults includes a large content library with curated TV picks, movies and Saltbox TV Originals on topics like art, education, fitness, health and wellness and music.

Bitcentral recently acquired the Powr.tv publishing platform first launched in 2016. Today, more than 10 million installs have been made worldwide. The platform offers a portfolio of more than 200 apps that enable organizations to crease audience reach across app stores, including Apple, Google, Roku and Amazon, Bitcentral said.

The platform offers flexible monetization models across all platforms, including programmatic advertising. VAST-compliant with Interactive Media Ads (IMA) built into each native application, the platform offers seamless rendering of VAST/VPAID/VMAP tags for a broadcast-level, feature-rich and trackable ad experience, it said.

Powr.tv also enable organizations to bring their own ad demand and plug-in third=arty ad networks or other ad partners, it said.

“Saltbox came out of a real need to help a niche, underserved audience access virtual programming in the most simple way, wherever they are and no matter what device they’re watching on. Our priority was to get the service up and running at scale with a reliable monetization model. Bitcentral provided all of this and more and has become an incredibly valuable partner in helping us achieve our goals,” said Saltbox TV CEO Jerry Goehring.

More information is available on the Bitcentral website (opens in new tab).