Sachtler to showcase new Cine DSLR fluid head

Sachtler will introduce the Cine DSLR fluid head, a support that’s well-suited for digital single-lens reflex cameras with video function, at the 2011 NAB Show.

The support is suited for digital single-lens reflex cameras because the camera plate features an anti-twist retainer for HDSLR cameras; it uses a professional 10-step counterbalance system; and it offers Sachtler’s damping for three vertical and three horizontal grades of drag (+0) to fulfill the requirements for precise panning and professional operation.

The fluid head’s payload range of 1lb-11lbs is constructed so heavier lenses or accessories can be used while shooting. Additionally, the fluid head works with classic Sachtler Speedbalance technology, which enables a fast and target-oriented counterbalance of the camera setup.

