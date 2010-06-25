SABC chooses Broadcast Pix Slate

Broadcast Pix has provided South African Broadcasting (SABC) with 10 single-M/E Slate 1000 video production systems for use during the World Cup. The Slate systems will be used to provide match coverage for public viewing fan parks near each venue.

Johannesburg-based dealer and integrator Questek Advanced Technologies sold the Slate 1000 systems to SABC. Each venue will have a handful of dedicated cameras that will be used to entertain the crowd outside of live match coverage times. The Slate 1000 will be used to switch the video and add clips and graphics. Following the World Cup, the SABC will use the Slate systems for regional programming throughout the nine provinces in South Africa.

The smallest venue, Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit, holds more than 43,000 spectators, while the largest, Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg, has more than 88,000 seats.