Ryerson University Enrolls PESA Cheetah Router

HUNTSVILLE, ALA.—PESA, a provider of streaming, routing, and AV integration products, has arrived on the campus of Ryerson University, as the Toronto-based school has installed a Cheetah 128NE digital video router for the RTA School of Media. The router was installed in September and manages the audio and video signals throughout the Rogers Communications Centre, as well as the Global Campus Network, an international collaborative student media initiative.

The Rogers Communication Centre houses the Ryerson School of Journalism, the School of Professional Communication, and the RTA School of Media. With the Cheetah router, projects from every school can be routed anywhere throughout the building, including the internal digital signage network. The three studios of the RTA School of Media are also connected through the PESA router. The Cheetah is also a component of the school’s Allan Slaight Radio Institute.

Ryerson’s faculty and students use Cattrax, PESA’s Windows-based system control software, to monitor and manage the Cheetah router. The software offers an intuitive, menu-driven interface and salvos, which simplify the execution of a series of operations.

The PESA Cheetah router is a modular system for HD-SDI and 3G-SDI applications. It has a 7RU footprint and features an integrated Matrix Fame Controller, fiber I/O cards, support for redundant power, control, and a hot-swappable cross-point matrix.