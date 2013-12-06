Russia’s TTC Ostankino Upgrades to HD With Grass Valley

HILLSBORO, ORE.— TV Technical Center Ostankino continues its SD to HD upgrade with equipment from Grass Valley.



In 2012, Grass Valley equipped the broadcaster with 24 LDK 8000 Elite 3G Transmission triax camera systems, 14 LDX Flex cameras and four Karrera Video Production Centers for TTC Ostankino to kick-start its migration to HD.



In 2013, Grass Valley added 36 LDX Flex cameras to the project and installed three Karrera Video Production Centers with K-Frame. The upgrade, which will be complete by the end of 2014, will include the installation of 26 more LDX Flex camera systems and four more Karrera Video Production Centers. This will allow TTC Ostankino to produce HD programming in all 13 of its studios in Moscow. Grass Valley has worked with TTC Ostankino since 2005.



The LDX Flex, the entry level offering from the LDX Series, is suited for TTC Ostankino’s studio environments. The camera has a single format entry point and the ability to scale up through the GV-eLicense upgrade model that expands a camera’s capabilities. With a software-based platform, Karrera with K-Frame is a new modular approach to production switchers providing increased user flexibility, more efficient operations, simplified workflows and offers easy configuration, setup, and software upgrades to meet future business needs.