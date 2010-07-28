Russian TV network selects Omneon Spectrum, MediaDeck server systems for tapeless workflow

Russian TV network CTC Media is using Omneon Spectrum and MediaDeck server systems to support its broadcast of three entertainment channels across six time zones.

Two Spectrum server systems at CTC Media's Moscow facility are used to play out 18 SD channels, and three MediaDeck systems function as full-scale backup, providing independent storage and video I/O modules. Together, these Omneon systems give CTC Media 46 video channels. The facility's Harris D-Series automation system manages playout and ensures that copies of all on-air clips are also stored on the MediaDeck systems.