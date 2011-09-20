Russian sports broadcaster selects AXON processing gear for new OB fleet

Russia’s ANO Sports Broadcasting (also known as Panorama) has selected Netherlands-based AXON Digital Design to provide Synapse modular processing equipment for a fleet of OB trucks.

The fleet will be used as part of a massive new broadcast infrastructure project to enable millions of viewers in Russia to watch the XXII Winter Games and the XI Winter Paralympic Games in Sochi in 2014, as well as the XXVII World Summer University Games in Kazan in 2013.

AXON modular processors will be used in a broad range of applications in the OB vehicles, including the upconversion, downconversion and crossconversion of 3G signals. AXON modules will support the distribution of video and audio signals throughout the vehicles as well as the embedding and de-embedding of audio signals. AXON miniaturized technology also will control the synchronizing, legalizing and keying operations within the fleet. AXON’s SynView will form the standard multiviewing platform on the vehicles.

AXON developed two new Synapse modules for the project. The first is an adaptation to the company’s GQW220 3Gb/s, HD, SD-SDI to QWXGA converter to provide advanced 4:3 masking capabilities. The other, the GDL200, is an entirely new dual standard legalizer for digital signals with full frame sync capabilities.