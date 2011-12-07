Russian news channel RBC TV deploys Harris workflow

Russia’s first 24-hour news channel, RBC TV, has deployed a wide range of Harris technology to form a bespoke news production and playout system at its headquarters in Moscow. The new Harris infrastructure and workflow solution brings greater operational efficiency to RBC TV by facilitating a tapeless, file-based workflow throughout the facility.

Harris Platinum large-scale and Panacea small-scale routing systems support facility-wide signal distribution at the infrastructure, while the HView multiviewer simplifies signal monitoring and management.

The RBC systems includes NEXIO AMP servers for content ingest and storage and NEXIO Farad storage for real-time access to content and connects to the facility’s newsroom system, allowing journalists to quickly create and edit content.

Harris Invenio DAM provides production staff with low-resolution viewing, editing and logging of content. Invenio imports legacy data from the broadcaster’s existing tape library and catalogs RBC TV’s expanding digital tape library.

For playout, ADC automation is tightly integrated with Invenio and the facility’s traffic and scheduling system.