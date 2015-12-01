RTDNA Calls for Edward R. Murrow Award Entries

WASHINGTON—The Radio Television Digital News Association is calling for entries for the 2016 Edward R. Murrow Awards. Entries can be submitted via RTDNA's online registration system through Febr. 5. Stories told between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2015 on radio, television and digital media are eligible for entry in the 2016 contest. Complete contest rules are available on the Call for Entries site.



Nominations also are being accepted for the 2016 Kaleidoscope Awards recognizing coverage of diversity issues. According to the RTDNA Kaleidoscope Award page, “the purpose of the award is to encourage and showcase journalistic excellence in covering issues of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender identity. It is presented annually to news organizations that show an ongoing commitment to covering the diversity of the communities they serve.”



The Student Edward R. Murrow Awards entry period also is open.



The RTDNA said it has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Murrow's pursuit of excellence in journalism embodies the spirit of the awards that carry his name. Murrow Award recipients demonstrate the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the electronic news profession.



past Murrow Award-winning entries. Regional winners will be announced in April and national winners in June.