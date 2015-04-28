RTDNA Announces 2015 Regional Murrow Award Winners

WASHINGTON – The Radio Television Digital News Association has announced the regional winners for the 2015 Edward R. Murrow Awards, recognizing the best electronic journalism from radio, television and online new organizations.

673 regional awards were handed out in 14 categories from Overall Excellence to Website. A record number of 4,200 entries were submitted this year.

KING-TV in Seattle earned ten Murrows in the large market television category, more than any other winner from any category.

Regional winners automatically advance to the national Edward R. Murrow Awards competition, which will be judged in May. The national awards will be presented at the RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala at Gotham Hall in New York City on Oct. 12.

You can find the complete list of winners here.