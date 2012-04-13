RTDNA announces 2012 regional Murrow Award winners

The Radio Television Digital News Association on April 12 announced the 2012 regional winners of the Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in electronic journalism.

RTDNA judges awarded 645 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in 14 categories, including Overall Excellence, Breaking News, Investigative Reporting, and Website. Awards are selected by medium (radio, television, online) and by market size (small and large.)

The news association received more than 3500 entries during the 2012 awards season, eclipsing 2011 by more than 500 entries and setting an all-time record for entries.

"The quality of this year's record number of entries was outstanding. Our regional winners had tough competition from their peers and deserve to be very proud of their accomplishments," said Mike Cavender, RTDNA executive director.

Nine winning entries by "The Boston Globe" led regional winners in 2012, the first time an online news operation has ever done so. Content from Boston.com also topped the Online News Operation Category.

In the large-market television category, four stations led the way with eight Murrows each this year: KARE-TV in Golden Valley, (Minneapolis) MN; KHOU-TV, in Houston; WCVB-TV, in Needham, (Boston) MA and WIAT-TV, in Birmingham, AL.

In the small-market television category, three stations led the way with six Murrows each: KRDO-TV, in Colorado Springs, CO; WHO-TV, in Des Moines, IA; and WISC-TV, in Madison, WI.

A complete list of winners, and the accompanying audio and video, is available at the association's website.

Regional winners automatically become eligible for the national awards competition, which will be judged in June. The national Edward R. Murrow Awards will be presented in October at the RTDNA Awards Dinner in New York.