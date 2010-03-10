RTÉ extends subtitling contract with itfc

London-based broadcast services provider itfc has had its subtitling contract with RTÉ, Ireland’s national TV and radio broadcaster, extended for two years. Itfc has provided subtitling for news and sports coverage on RTÉ’s two channels, RTÉ One and RTÉ Two, since 2001.

Itfc provides live subtitling on RTÉ One’s live news programs, which are transmitted three times a day, and live sports shows on both channels, including Gaelic football and hurling. The new contract also includes live subtitling for Six Nations Rugby and coverage of the 2010 World Cup.