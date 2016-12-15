Ross Video Xpression Tick-It is News12’s Ticker Pick

OTTAWA—News12 Traffic & Weather will be providing information to its five hyper-local channels in the New York Tri-state area with the help of Ross Video’s Xpression Tick-It platform. The system will provide a technology update for the station’s lower-third “InfoBar.”

The Xpression Tick-It platform is a combination of Ross’ Tick-It system with the Xpression graphics engine for real-time graphics rendering. In addition, Ross Creative Services will work with News12 to provide graphics and template creation for the system.

Ross is a provider of live video production technology.