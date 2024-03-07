Ross Video To Celebrate 50th Anniversary At 2024 NAB Show

OTTAWA, Canada—Ross Video, celebrating its 50th anniversary, will show its latest product innovations with a focus on their value and impact on customer and partner collaboration during the 2024 NAB Show, April 13-17, in Las Vegas.

The company will feature how it is enabling organizations from diverse industries to deliver video experiences and create live productions in the cloud, the virtual studio, the newsroom or anywhere else, it said.

"We are thrilled to be returning to NAB Show as part of our milestone 50th-year celebrations," said Jeff Moore, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Ross Video. “The event gives us the perfect stage to demonstrate our enduring passion for developing cutting-edge, reliable solutions that solve real-world challenges for our customers. We’re looking forward to welcoming attendees to our booth to see how Ross continues to shape the technology landscape across live production."

See Ross Video in NAB Show booth SL2005.

NAB Show attendees can schedule a meeting with Ross Video at the event online .