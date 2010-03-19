Ross Video signs Cardinal Peak to openGear platform

Ross Video will now offer Cardinal Peak’s high-end consulting services to openGear platform clients.

Cardinal Peak, based in Lafayette, CO, offers end-to-end engineering consulting services including high-level requirements definition, hardware design, embedded software design, application software design, QA and documentation.

Cardinal Peak expects its strength in embedded engineering consulting services, with special expertise in cable video products, will be a great addition to the openGear platform, aligning nicely with openGear clients needs.

Cardinal Peak will offer hardware, firmware and software design ideas to complement the continuously growing openGear product line, according to Ross Video.