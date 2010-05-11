Ross Video partners with Bannister Lake Software
Banister Lake Software has partnered with Ross Video to offer broadcast graphics solutions for Ross’ XPression CG and graphics platform.
Bannister Lake is a provider of video graphic solutions for the broadcast TV industry. Located in Cambridge, Ontario, Bannister delivers professional software and hardware development, training and maintenance services to markets deploying professional video graphics display solutions.
