Ross Video expands manufacturing capability

On June 3 Ross Video broke ground to expand its manufacturing facilities in Iroquois, Ontario, Canada, facilitating the capacity to grow the business to roughly $270 million per year.

The company said the expansion, which is expected to be completed by early 2012, will triple the footprint of the main facility and allow consolidation of some temporarily leased space as well as room for growth. The expansion was supported in part with assistance from the Eastern Ontario Development Fund.

David Ross, CEO, Ross Video, said the new space, once completed, will allow the company to keep all manufacturing all in house, while maintaining quality levels of keeping costs “in line.”

At the 8 John Street location, Ross Video manufactures its Vision, Vision Octane, CrossOver and Carbonite Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems, XPression Character Generators and NK Series Routing Systems.