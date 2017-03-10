Ross Mobile Productions Deploys MutliDyne Fiber-Optics

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.—Ross Mobile Productions has five 1080p trucks to cover sports and other live events, but many of the venues it conducts its coverage have an outdated cabling infrastructure. The company, as a result, has looked to make the move to fiber and has gone with MultiDyne to do so.

LiGHTCuBE

Ross is now using MultiDyne’s LiGHTCuBE and SMPTE-HUT systems for all five of its trucks. The LiGHTCuBE system provides a 14-inch cube for managing video, audio and data across long distances. The SMPTE-HUT, meanwhile, simplifies camera power and connectivity at great distances to enable conversion from SMPTE hybrid cable to single-mode fiber and back again.

The LiGHTCuBE features an array of I/O ports and is capable of handling 4K, HD, 1080i, 1080p or 720p. The SMPTE-HUT is capable of providing connection up to 1000 feet and offers a built-in optical reader; the reader is also available as a standalone unit to support 12GB/s applications.

Ross Mobile Productions is based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.