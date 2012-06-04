Roland Announces iPad Control for M-480 Digital Console

LAS VEGAS, NEV.: Roland Systems Group announced a dedicated iPad application to control the Roland M-480 Digital Mixing Console. The application is designed to control parameters of the M-480 allowing the user to store scenes and edit the Channel Strip (EQ), GEQ, and Sends on Fader to name a few.



Using Wireless LAN to connect, customers are able to adjust mixing parameters on stage or around the room, away from the M-480 positioned at the front of house. By connecting Roland’s new Wireless Connect USB adapter to the M-480 USB port, the M-480 can appear on a wireless network enabling the iPad to connect and control the M-480.



The beta version of the app will be demonstrated at InfoComm in Las Vegas June 9-15, and is expected to be released in the App Store 3Q12.

