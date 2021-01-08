Roku Best Selling Smart TV OS in 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku led the market as the most sold Smart TV Operating System in North America during 2020, according to NPD’s Weekly Tracking Service, garnering around a third of the market in both the U.S. and Canada.

From Jan. 5, 2020, to Dec. 26, 2020, Roku TV held a 38% market share in the U.S. and a 31% market share in Canada, making it the leading Smart TV OS in both countries.

Roku licenses is OS to 15 OEM brands. This, according to NPD numbers, has helped it surpass Samsung in terms of OS distribution.

Hoping to build off their 2020 success, Roku has unveiled a new wireless reference design for consumer electronics brands. The new wireless soundbar reference design uses proprietary audio technology to connect with any Roku TV model wirelessly for audio and video synchronization. Roku says this will enable consumer electronic companies to build and sell wireless soundbars under their own brand.

TCL is expected to debut a wireless soundbar that works with the Roku wireless reference design at CES 2021.

“We are proud to power the smart TVs that are most frequently purchased in the United States and Canada. Every day we work to ensure our customers have the best TV experience and that means—ease of use, choice, endless entertainment and great value,” said Mustafa Ozgen, senior vice president of Account Acquisition at Roku. “Additionally, with the introduction of our new wireless soundbar reference design, we are continuing to expand our home entertainment eco-system to ensure consumers can pair any Roku TV with great sound.”

In addition, Element will launch a 2.0 Roku TV Ready Soundbar and 2.1 Roku TV Ready Soundbar + Subwoofer in the U.S. later in January. TCL, Hisense, Enclave, Sound United and Bose all previously released Roku TV Ready certified audio products in the U.S.