Rohde & Schwarz Wins Contract for Albanian Broadcast Network

MUNICH—With Albanian public broadcaster RTSH converting its nationwide broadcast network to DVB-T2, Rohde & Schwarz has been tapped to deliver a turnkey system to help with the conversion. Once completed, analog TV will be turned off in Albania, and 96.5 percent of the population will receive digital DVB-T2 signals.

AVHE100

The delivery of the two DVB-T2 multiplexes includes R&S TMU9 medium-power transmitters, R&S AVHE100 headends, R&S ETL TV analyzers and R&S XLx UHF/VHF transposers as gap fillers. The headend for the first multiplex encodes several HD and SD channels in H.264. The second multiplex transmits regionally recorded channels over IP to the broadcasting center. Combined, these generate 11 different regional service bouquets.

Rohde & Schwarz will equip 59 transmitter stations, 33 of which will be newly established using container systems for coverage to remote areas. New coverage gap filler stations will be installed at 15 additional sites.

The estimated time for completion for this rollout is expected to be two years.