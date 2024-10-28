Rohde & Schwarz, Vantage Towers Join Forces on 5G Broadcast Commercialization in Europe

(From l.) Jaime Abril, head of business and product development, Vantage Towers, and Badiaa Bazarbacha, co-managing director (interim), Vantage Towers Germany, with Manfred Reitmeier, VP, R&D, high power and Steven Edwards, VP, broadcast distribution, Rohde & Schwarz.

MUNICH and DUSSELDORF, Germany—Rohde & Schwarz and European tower company Vantage Towers have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to advance the commercialization of 5G Broadcast (5GB) technology across Europe.

The agreement will support deployment of 5G Broadcast for its commercial rollout, which is expected to begin in 2026. Vantage Towers has more than 86,000 tower sites.

“We are delighted to partner with Rohde & Schwarz to bring large-scale 5G broadcast coverage to life,” Badiaa Bazarbacha, co-managing director (interim) of Vantage Towers Germany, said. “This collaboration combines the strengths of both companies, with Rohde & Schwarz’s innovative 5G Broadcast equipment being deployed across Vantage Towers’ extensive network of towers, rooftop sites and indoor coverage solutions. By utilizing our comprehensive infrastructure portfolio, we are enabling media broadcasters to achieve a rapid and efficient commercial rollout of this cutting-edge technology.”

The MOU outlines a collaborative framework between Rohde & Schwarz and Vantage Towers to develop the business and market readiness for 5G Broadcast. Since the commercial deployment of the technology targets multiple applications like Live and Linear Content, Automotive Beyond Entertainment, Venue Casting and Public Warning Services, uninterrupted coverage with an optimal quality of service for consumers is imperative, the companies said.

The companies will create a go-to-market model that leverages Vantage Towers’ extensive asset base and neutral host expertise and Rohde & Schwarz’s portfolio of network solutions, services and close relationships with Broadcast Network Operators worldwide, they said.

“5G Broadcast will provide enhanced viewing experiences for consumers on the go, along with high quality of service for broadcasters through optimized outdoor mobile coverage and specific public indoor venues,” Rohde & Schwarz Vice President for Broadcast Distribution Steven Edwards said. “Using the locations of Vantage Towers and the Rohde & Schwarz 5G Broadcast solution, we look forward to helping develop a creative 5G Broadcast solution for Broadcasters and BNOs in Europe and beyond.”

The partnership focuses on facilitating the rollout of 5G Broadcast networks in strategic European markets with expansion planned for additional markets in the coming years.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More information is available on the Rohde & Schwarz website.