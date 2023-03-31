Rohde & Schwarz to Tout Sustainability at 2023 NAB Show

The R&S®THU9evo transmitter has been installed at the transmission facility atop One World Trade Center in New York.

LAS VEGAS— Sustainability will be a main focus of Rohde & Schwarz at the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 16-19 as the company touts its high efficiency THU9evo transmitter and conducts a live demonstration of 5G Broadcast at its booth.

Energy efficiency represents a major challenge for the broadcast industry, but one which must be addressed to achieve a more sustainable future for everyone, the company said. R&S’s THU9evo is a flexible, software-defined transmitter platform which delivers the high power density on the market, which for ATSC broadcasting, means energy efficiency of as much as 43% according to the company.

Rohde & Schwarz says “this unprecedented high efficiency performance means an equally dramatic reduction in operating costs.” This is further enhanced by the liquid-cooled design, meaning that much of the heat can be dissipated in the outside atmosphere rather than requiring expensive air conditioning in the transmitter building. Together, it is a dramatic reduction in the carbon footprint, ensuring that terrestrial transmission is the sustainable delivery route in a connected world, according to the company.

Rohde will also return with a 5G Broadcast demo in partnership with Qualcomm Technologies. 5G Broadcast serves content to mobile devices without using cellular bandwidth, enabling new services like localized and pop-up channels. The company says 5G Broadcast also opens up valuable new revenue opportunities for transmitter network operators, like IoT data multicasting, for example to the automotive industry.

“Minimizing the carbon footprint is a vital mission for everyone,” said Thomas Janner, Director R&D Broadcast Application at Rohde & Schwarz. “Transmitters have traditionally been power hungry devices, but we have been tirelessly working to refine the electronic architecture to maximize operational efficiency and minimize the power consumed. Added to that, the ability to introduce new services like 5G Broadcast to the industry, which will enable new business models, makes terrestrial transmission even more interesting,” he added. “We look forward to showing NAB visitors how R&S transmitters pave the way to a sustainable future.”

Rohde & Schwarz will be in Booth N1949 in the North Hall of the LVCC.