Rocky Mountain Audio Video Expo Returns to Denver Nov. 3-4, 2021
Regional tradeshow for video, audio, integration, web and broadcast media will feature 100+ manufacturers and 20+ free seminars and workshops
DENVER, Co.—After a one-year pandemic pause, Rocky Mountain Audio Video Expo (AVX) plans to return to Denver November 3-4, 2021.
The organizers report that they will be implementing current health and safety standards based on local public health guidance and venue protocols, to support a safe and comfortable show experience.
The confab will feature more than 100 manufacturers, 20+ free seminars and workshops and a plethora of pros and local experts.
AVX is for AV professionals, broadcasters, corporate IT execs and videographers interested in gaining insight on how today’s emerging technology in lighting, sound, streaming, display, and integrated AV systems address today’s changing needs. Attendees will be able to see many technologies and products not previously shown in the Rocky Mountain Region.
AVX is the longest running and most successful regional AV integration, broadcast, videography and digital media trade show in the country, the organizers said.
The workshop and seminar schedule is available here
A list of exhibitors is available here and free registration until October 29 is here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
