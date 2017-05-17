Roberts Communications Network Selects CPI for Antenna, Satellite Products

PLANO, TEXAS—Communications & Power Industries’ (CPI) ASC Signal Division has been tapped by Roberts Communications Network to provide seven satellite antenna systems for its new teleport in Las Vegas.

The ASC Signal Division will provide Roberts with three 9.3 meter C-band systems, as well as four 7.6 meter Ku- and C-band systems, all of which feature four-port feeds. Roberts is also utilizing CPI’s Satcom & Medical Products Division for satellite communication amplifiers.

Roberts Communications is a Las Vegas-based provider of satellite and terrestrial communications services. It will make its new teleport live as of Nov. 1.