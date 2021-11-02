Rise Launches the Rise Job Board to Encourage Diversity

LONDON—As part of its work to help overcome the lack of diversity in the tech sector, Rise has announced an international Rise Job Board for the media tech industry.

Rise, an award-winning advocacy group for gender diversity in the media technology sector, has partnered with MOOV, a leading virtual studio, sport and events graphics company that is sponsoring the effort.

The Rise Job Board is designed to encourage more diverse applications for engineering, technical, operations, sales, business and marketing roles across the sector. It will provide a library of international job postings and will also develop tools for CV and interview advice for women seeking more opportunities within the media tech industry.

The Rise Job Board is open to all companies within the media technology industry, providing recruiters a centralized hub for listing job vacancies with a reach to a pool of growing female talent within our sector. Employers can advertise job vacancies individually on a regular basis at a small fee of £99.00 (or equivalent) for a six week posting.

Mike Phillipson, MOOV’s COO explained that “supporting the new Rise Job Board is an extension of MOOV’s drive to help balance the gender gap that exists in the broadcast technology sector. We hope the new Job Board will become a thriving and genuinely useful space for women to seek out new roles in broadcast technology.”

Carrie Wootten, managing director of Rise added that “I am delighted that we have launched the Rise Job Board sponsored by MOOV. Rise has been inundated with requests to share job roles to our network over the last few years as companies try to reach more diverse candidates. This new section of the Rise website will provide a streamlined approach for both recruiters and potential applicants and I hope will also lead to more transparency around where there are job opportunities and further career pathways for women. I would like to say a huge thank you to MOOV for supporting this development in Rise and the initiatives it delivers - we would not have been able to do this without their support.”