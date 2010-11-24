RF Shorts – November 24, 2010



Barron’s writer Eric Savitz reports Qualcomm Reportedly In Talks With AT&T Over Flo TV Spectrum. The story estimates the spectrum could sell for as much as $1 billion.



Yet another article reporting on people rediscovering over-the-air TV -- Is it Time to Drop Cable TV for Netflix, Hulu Plus and Antenna? Mark Johnson tallies up the costs and comes to the conclusion, “You see, we don’t think cable TV gets it--and likely never will. It’s too expensive. People know this and if they are going to pay a premium, they are going for newer and more advanced--or they are going with retro antennas plus subscription services and saving a bundle.”



Terrestrial TV broadcasting is alive and well in Tokyo, Japan. Work is progressing on the Tokyo Sky Tree. It is scheduled for completion in spring 2012. Money Sharma’s article Tokyo Sky Tree: An enriching experience has a picture of the Sky Tree under construction. Sharma writes, “A marvel of Japanese technology and engineering, the Tokyo Sky Tree was envisaged by a consortium of six of Japan’s biggest broadcasting stations. They wanted a new terrestrial broadcasting tower, but since construction began in 2008, the Sky Tree has come to mean a lot more to the citizens of Tokyo. It is, when fully constructed, going to be the highest radio tower in the world.”



A Comfort Inn in Ouray, Colorado, received an FCC citation for Exceeding Signal Leakage Limits in Aeronautical Bands. This is a reminder that the cable radiation rules apply not only to cable companies, but to higher-power in-house cable networks as well.



Awhile back we ran an article on a non-academic researcher who did some experiments and determined RF was harming her plants. The news satire site WeeklyWorldNews.com takes it a big step further in the article by Frank Lake, Wi-Fi Is Killing American Trees.



