Resonate Launches CTV Insights

RESTON, Va.—Resonate, a provider of artificial intelligence-driven consumer data and analytics, has launched CTV Insights, a new solution that is designed to provide media and entertainment organizations with more insights about connected TV audiences.

Using Resonate CTV Insights, clients can onboard CTV devices into the Resonate Ignite platform for analysis, enabling them to enrich their understanding of these audiences with the thousands of attributes available within the Resonate proprietary, privacy safe data set, the company said.

“With CTV viewership skyrocketing, there are significant gaps in understanding these audiences. The immense potential to optimize the advertising revenue associated with these viewers, demands better tools,” said Bryan Gernert, CEO of Resonate. “To deliver on the advanced targeting capabilities of CTV, media and entertainment organizations need access to comprehensive, continuously updated research about these viewers: who they are, what they care about, including their product preferences, shopping behaviors, and brand affinities, but also, why they make the decisions to choose, buy, support or abandon a product or brand. This is how today’s leading media companies sell their advertising, with the data provided through the Resonate CTV Insights product and the Resonate Ignite platform.”

In making the announcement, Resonate noted that historically, media and entertainment companies have had limited ability to identify the unique audience characteristics of CTV viewers.

CTV Insights, in contrast, allows media and publishing companies to uncover and understand key characteristics and motivations of the connected tv viewership, turning anonymous viewers into compelling audience segments ready to be fully monetized, the company said.

Specific features include:

Access a robust, privacy safe data set connected to CTV viewers who watch a specific show or use a specific device.

Analyze their audiences against 14,000 insights and 230 million connected profiles.

Better monetize audiences by proving their unique value to advertising partners.

Precision and transparency are paramount with CTV. Resonate leverages its own proprietary, AI-powered ID Graph for accurate matching and quality assurance.