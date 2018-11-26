Research Finds Live TV Viewing Shrinks In North America

ADDISON, Texas—Although it is too early to predict the demise of live broadcast TV, findings from a Parks Associates study released this month indicate the importance of consuming live television is slipping among consumers as their viewing habits and the devices they watch change.

In early 2012, live broadcast TV accounted for 60% of video consumed on televisions; however, as of the end of last year that figure had dropped to 44% and by the end of the third quarter this year it had fallen to 42%, according to the research firm.

“While OTT SVOD has significantly changed viewing patterns among consumers, live video is far from dead. We still see massive spikes in viewership for live events. However, an increasing amount of live viewership is on connected devices,” said Brett Sappington, Senior Director of Research, Parks Associates.

The research, presented in “Video’s Critical Path: Success at Web Speed,” a Parks Associates white paper sponsored by MediaKind, documents declining pay TV subscriptions in North America and the adoption of OTT video delivery by a large number of people.

According to the white paper, by 2022 the number of pay TV subscribers in North America will drop to 103 million. By way of comparison, Eastern Europe will have 99 million pay TV subscribers, and Western Europe will have about 130 million.

The Parks Associates research also found the cancellation rate of OTT video service to be holding steady at 18 %, and that more than 85% of millennials subscribe to at least one OTT video service. The firm projects that by 2022 a total of 265 million households around the world will subscribe to OTT services. With some subscribing to more than one, the number of total OTT video subscriptions is expected to exceed 400 million.

