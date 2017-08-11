Report: Uplink Content Equipment Market to Hit $5.82B by 2023

PUNE, INDIA—A new report from MarketsandMarkets takes a focused look at the segment of the broadcast industry that deals directly with the uplink of existing content, including video servers, dish antennas, encoders, transmitters and switchers. The findings for this specific area see a continued growth over the next several years, with an expectation of the market hitting $5.82 billion by 2023.

As of 2017, MarketsandMarkets finds the uplink content market’s value at $4.38 billion. The expected increase over the next six years is based on the rising demand for UHD content production and transmission, a shift from hardware products to software and open architecture, and increasing direct-to-consumer (D2C) offerings through OTT services and multichannel networks.

One of the larger areas of growth is forecasted to be in video servers. With the ability to store and play out multiple video streams without degrading the video signals, video servers are expected to be key for the growth of D2C offerings, as well as more traditional distribution routes.

Additional findings from the report include the expected continued growth of digital broadcasting thanks to elements like additional channels, HD offerings, radio data services and pay programming.

Also, North America will remain the largest market share of this sector of the broadcast industry, according to the report. Already the holder of the largest share in 2016, an increasing number of satellite and cable channels and rise of internet penetration—in part due to growing cultural diversity calling for more broadcast channels—has boosted demand for equipment. The European and APAC markets are also expected to grow from now to 2023.

The major players in this sector of the industry, per MarketsandMarkets, are Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Harmonic, Evertz and Grass Valley. MarketsandMarkets determined its major players based on company revenue, product offerings and business strategies, according to Sachin Garg, associate director – electronics and semiconductrs, for MarketsandMarkets.

The full “Broadcast Equipment Market by Application (Radio and Television), Technology (Analog and Digital), Products (Dish Antennas, Amplifiers, Switches, Encoders, Video Servers, Transmitters and Modulators) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023” is available here.