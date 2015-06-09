Report: Super Bowl, MLB To Be Shot in 8K

HOLLYWOOD—Japanese public broadcaster NHK, with support from Fox Sports, presented a live soccer match in 8K with 22.2 sound Monday evening on the Fox lot. The Hollywood Reporter’s Carolyn Giardina was on hand and learned that NHK “also plans to shoot several MLB Yankee games in the fall, as well as next year's Super Bowl, with its 8K ‘Super Hi-Vision’ format.”



Details on NHK’s 8K plans are at The Hollywood Reporter.