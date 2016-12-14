Report: Search & Discovery Key in Picking Service Provider

NEW YORK—There is more shows and web content to watch nowadays than people know what to do with. As a result, the ability to sift through it all with the help from a service provider to something that a consumer would find appealing is a crucial element for them. A recent study conducted by Censuswide and commissioned by online video business builder Piksel found that many consumers aren’t overly satisfied with their current options.

The study indicates that consumers spend an average of 16 minutes searching for content, and if they don’t find anything they like they look elsewhere; half say they would change the channel, 19 percent would change providers, and 38 percent say they would switch off entirely.

One of the key elements indicated by respondents in the survey was the ability for search and discovery. As many as 23 percent of respondents said they pick their service provider off the quality of its search and discovery experiences. This includes things like recommendations, which respondents have been less than impressed with. Up to 41 percent of respondents think suggestions made by broadcasters and OTT providers are hit and miss, while only 16 percent said they are accurate.

Consumers don’t know how to fix it either, as nearly half (49 percent) were unable to answer how search and discovery could be improved in its current state. However, many respondents (69 percent) thought the ability to search by theme, emotion, character personality or action, could be a step in the right direction.

“What this research is showing is that there is the appetite for improved content search methods, as well as for better, more accurate recommendations from their providers on what to watch,” said Fabrice Hamaide, president of Piksel. “More and more this is where metadata tools come in and help organizations streamline those processes and ultimately deliver relevant, targeted content that will keep audiences engaged for longer.”

Censuswide conducted its research with 2,207 respondents in the U.K. and U.S. this past November. To read the full report, click here.