Report: BitTorrent Shutting Down BitTorrent Now

SAN FRANCISCO—According to a report from Variety, BitTorrent is shutting down its BitTorrent Now video streaming service for content creators, as well as firing co-CEOs Robert Delamar and Jeremy Johnson and instituting a broader employee layoff. No comment has been issued as of yet from BitTorrent, but the report also indicates that the company’s CFO Dipak Joshi has been named interim CEO and that BitTorrent’s Los Angeles-based studio is being shut down.

