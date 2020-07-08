Report: 40% of Netflix Subscribers Added New Streaming Service During Pandemic

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS—Streaming has been a key resource during the COVID-19 pandemic, so much so that 40% of Netflix subscribers have added additional streaming services since mid-March, according to a new report from ExpressVPN.

These findings come from an ExpressVPN survey of 1,200 American adults.

Of those Netflix subscribers that have added a streaming service during COVID-19 lockdowns, the top five options are as follows: Hulu (44%), Disney+ (35%), Amazon Prime Video (31%), YouTube TV (27%) and Apple TV+ (21%). In addition, 31% said they were interested in subscribing to Comcast’s soon to be released streaming service, Peacock, when it launches on July 15.

In ranking the most important digital services to have access to during the lockdown, streaming came in at No. 1 with 33%. Social media (21%) and online shopping (17%) followed, while online games and home fitness apps were ranked the least important.

In fact, according to ExpressVPN, one in four Netflix subscribers say their mental health would be negatively impacted if they did not have Netflix during lockdown; one in five said it would negatively affect their relationship with their significant other. One in five would also rather give up all outside communication than give up Netflix, per ExpressVPN.

However, things may change when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

“While consumers are trying out multiple new streaming services during the lockdowns, the real challenge comes in retaining consumers after they’ve signed up,” said Harold Li, vice president at ExpressVPN. “A previous survey we did shows that at least a third of consumers are likely to cancel their subscription within six months.”